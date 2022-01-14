TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 379,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 221,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

