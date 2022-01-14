Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,205 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.41 per share, with a total value of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.