The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.21. 687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

