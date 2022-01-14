The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

