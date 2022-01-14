The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of ODP worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ODP by 799.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,084 shares of company stock worth $2,977,560. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.25 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. ODP’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

