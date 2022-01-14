The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of Southern worth $60,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 197,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.