The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,927,473 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $45,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,768,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

