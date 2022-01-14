Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.42 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $921.08 million and $20.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00211328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00461679 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00077734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

