Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.43

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.43 and traded as high as $29.35. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 8,661 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $244.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

