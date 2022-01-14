Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Trading Up 0.4%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 3,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.52% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

