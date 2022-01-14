Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Down 1.1%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 4,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

