TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Trading 0.9% Higher

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get TIS alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.