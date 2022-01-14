Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Titan Machinery worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of TITN opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.61. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

