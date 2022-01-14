TitanSwap Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00005120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $117.77 million and $72,885.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.