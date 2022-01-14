Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.23. 164,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 290,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPZ. ATB Capital increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.65%.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

