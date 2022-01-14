Tornado Cash Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $32.72 or 0.00075959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and $19.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

