Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.85 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 18,683 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.85.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Insiders acquired 1,003,484 shares of company stock worth $5,323,929 in the last ninety days.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
