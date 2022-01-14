Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.85 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.48, with a volume of 18,683 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Insiders acquired 1,003,484 shares of company stock worth $5,323,929 in the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

