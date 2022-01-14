Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.50

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.50 and traded as high as C$45.56. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$44.13, with a volume of 1,418,340 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.50.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,861,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$388,552,962.77. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Insiders bought 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

