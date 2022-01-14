Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.