Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as high as $40.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 717 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

