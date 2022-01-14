TRAXIA Reaches Market Cap of $99,445.12 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $99,445.12 and $5.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00074809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.91 or 0.07682024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,871.71 or 0.99591777 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069467 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

