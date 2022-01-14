Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.65 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.40. 11,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,236. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

