Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

