Tredje AP fonden Takes $3.59 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.17. 3,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,790. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

