Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Trinseo worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trinseo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

