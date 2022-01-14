Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $549.48

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.48 ($7.46) and traded as low as GBX 406.11 ($5.51). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 14,455 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 549.48. The firm has a market cap of £194.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

In other Tristel news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.54) per share, with a total value of £14,460 ($19,628.07). Also, insider Caroline Stephens bought 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,657.90 ($13,109.68). Insiders have bought 12,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,621 in the last ninety days.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

