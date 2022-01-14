TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Reaches $86,590.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $86,590.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars.

