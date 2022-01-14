Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Turmalina Metals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.