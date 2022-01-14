Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.24. 1,755,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,169,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31.

