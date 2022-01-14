Typerium (TYPE) Market Cap Achieves $716,074.89

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $716,074.89 and approximately $1,887.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

