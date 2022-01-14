UDR, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

