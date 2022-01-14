United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.25

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.25 and traded as low as $126.50. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $126.62, with a volume of 4,966 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.