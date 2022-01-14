Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 30,425 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

