Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after purchasing an additional 763,257 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at $9,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 311,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

