Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) vs. Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) Financial Analysis

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Urban One has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.18%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Urban One.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban One and Vistas Media Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million 0.55 -$8.11 million $1.13 3.58 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban One beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

