Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

