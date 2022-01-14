USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

