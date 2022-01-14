Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $5.20 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00012096 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $1.37 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003825 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.92 or 0.00646947 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,486,868 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,387 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.