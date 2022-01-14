Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.12. 2,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.