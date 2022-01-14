VAULT Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. VAULT has a market cap of $2.35 million and $2,535.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00010626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00074469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.96 or 0.07687065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.43 or 0.99801614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069421 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,547 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

