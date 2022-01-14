VeChain (VET) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and $236.07 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009956 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

