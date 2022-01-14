Velas Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $809.91 million and $13.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003013 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,248,438,278 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

