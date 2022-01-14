Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNTR opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

