Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 142,527 shares traded.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

