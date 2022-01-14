Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 232.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOLV.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

