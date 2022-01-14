Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 255.4% in December

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

