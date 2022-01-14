Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 13,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. 275,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.