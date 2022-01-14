Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Shares of XLNX traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

