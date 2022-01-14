Waycross Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,362 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $133.42. 177,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The stock has a market cap of $235.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

