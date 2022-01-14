Waycross Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Shares of GS stock traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $380.10. 131,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.80 and a 200 day moving average of $393.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

